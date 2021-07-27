First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 20,450 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 2.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 406,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,697,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.