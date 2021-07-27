First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 33,544 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,544 shares during the period. Commercial Metals comprises about 5.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 0.16% of Commercial Metals worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,125. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

