First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 4,896 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 478,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,007,151. The company has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.