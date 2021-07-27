First Horizon Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

First Horizon has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

