First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases C$16,190.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.19 per share, with a total value of C$16,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$485,700.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.15 per share, with a total value of C$24,225.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.95 per share, with a total value of C$23,925.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

TSE FR traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.30. 360,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,946. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.68.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.60.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

