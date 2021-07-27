First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Raised to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of FNLIF remained flat at $$39.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

