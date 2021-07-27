First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,021 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 492,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,376,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 161,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after buying an additional 30,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,476,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

FRC opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $202.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

