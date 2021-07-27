First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,347,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 236,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.94% of First Republic Bank worth $558,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,822,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 132,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 32,813 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $202.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

