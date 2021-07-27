First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:FTAG opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

