First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 852.9% in July

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 852.9% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTA opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.39. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.