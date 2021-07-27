First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 1,053.2% in July

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 1,053.2% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000.

AIRR opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84.

