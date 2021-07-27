First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 3,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.50.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.