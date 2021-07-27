FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of FirstService worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in FirstService by 115.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 27.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 9.7% in the first quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $180.69 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.68 and a 1-year high of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.20.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.17.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

