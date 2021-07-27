FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $237.59

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$237.59 and last traded at C$229.99, with a volume of 3473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$227.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$223.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$210.85.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$847.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.2299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.224 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares in the company, valued at C$43,100.40.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

