Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 346,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.