Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 103,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,433,527 shares.The stock last traded at $115.93 and had previously closed at $111.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

