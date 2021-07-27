Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.600 EPS.

FISV opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.16.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

