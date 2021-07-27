Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.600 EPS.

Shares of FISV opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.16.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

