Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Stock Price Up 3%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 1,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.