FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.38

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and traded as high as $42.00. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.09.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

