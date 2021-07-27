Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 78,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.44. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSBC. Stephens began coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

