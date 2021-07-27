Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.10.

FVRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $241.04 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $81.41 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 80.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

