FLO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

