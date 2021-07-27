FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.79 million during the quarter.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

