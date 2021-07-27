Fluity Price Tops $0.0569 on Major Exchanges (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Fluity has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $2,970.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fluity has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00103627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00126608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.41 or 0.99707885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00792487 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,708,277 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

