Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £162.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £162.90 ($212.83) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FLTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £174.50 ($227.99) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a £131 ($171.15) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £164.44 ($214.84).

LON FLTR opened at £125.75 ($164.29) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market capitalization of £22.05 billion and a PE ratio of 441.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of £131.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total transaction of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

