FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Lifted by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after acquiring an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

FMC traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

