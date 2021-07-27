FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

