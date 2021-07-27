Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Up 4.5%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 7,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 234,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.
FMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.