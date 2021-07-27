Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Up 4.5%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 7,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 234,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

FMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.