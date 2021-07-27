Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FBHS traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 657,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $72.17 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.94.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

