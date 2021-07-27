Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

