Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $21.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $167.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

