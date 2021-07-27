freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.20

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRTAF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.67.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

