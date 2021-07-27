FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.78. FreightCar America shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 659,569 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $88.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

