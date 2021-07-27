Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME):

7/23/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/21/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/20/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €58.80 ($69.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €79.50 ($93.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/14/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €58.80 ($69.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €79.50 ($93.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/1/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/7/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €78.72 ($92.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

