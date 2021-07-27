Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 1,967 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,034.25.

On Monday, May 17th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $335,575.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Scott James Morris sold 4,497 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $781,353.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $344,582.35.

On Monday, July 12th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $322,715.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32.

On Monday, June 28th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $338,311.77.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51.

FRPT stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.44. The stock had a trading volume of 169,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,286. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

