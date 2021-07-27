FSBT API Token (FSBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,644.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $156,165.28 and approximately $27,644.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded up 354.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00050486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002739 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.81 or 0.00808583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

