FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Trading 1.2% Higher

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.63. 281,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,078,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The company has a market cap of $58.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

