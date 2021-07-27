FUD.finance (FUD) Hits Market Cap of $160,106.32

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.78 or 0.00017829 BTC on popular exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $160,106.32 and $1,665.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.73 or 0.00767295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

