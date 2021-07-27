FuzeX Market Cap Hits $545,107.98 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. One FuzeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. FuzeX has a total market cap of $545,107.98 and $22.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.50 or 0.00789874 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00136885 BTC.

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

