Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.
Shares of GLPEY stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 58,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.66.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
