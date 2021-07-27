Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of GLPEY stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 58,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.66.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

