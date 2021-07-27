Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.88.

NYSE GOTU opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $149.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -1.21.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

