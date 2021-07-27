Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.67. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 164,663 shares changing hands.

GOTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.88.

The company has a market cap of $657.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

