Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,636 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,571,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 226,268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,652,000 after purchasing an additional 129,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,184,000 after purchasing an additional 721,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.73. 236,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,849,489. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $106.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

