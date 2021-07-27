Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $163.62. The stock had a trading volume of 171,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,983. The firm has a market cap of $258.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

