Garde Capital Inc. Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $51.48. 145,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,923. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.03.

