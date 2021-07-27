Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $106.34. 4,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.28. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $107.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.