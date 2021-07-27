Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 610,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,767. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $206.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

