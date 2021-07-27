Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 402,014 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Gartner worth $520,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $132,978,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 435.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $263.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.76. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $263.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

