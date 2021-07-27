Gas Price Reaches $7.90 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.90 or 0.00020571 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $80.01 million and $230.35 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00105838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.41 or 0.99897042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00808962 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

